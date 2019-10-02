YahClick, leading satellite broadband service from UAE-based global satellite operator, Yahsat, and its partner, Hughes Network Systems, has announced the start of a strategic partnership with iSAT, a market-leading teleport, satellite, and terrestrial network operator in Nigeria.

Under the agreement, Lagos-based iSAT is committed to capacity on Yahsat’s Ka-band Al Yah 3 satellite that was launched 2018. The announcement comes on day one of this year’s NigeriaCom taking place in Lagos, where YahClick is a gold sponsor.

The arrangement aims to provide iSAT’s customers in Nigeria with a tightly integrated, tailor-made solution to accommodate the changing demands and trends of the market.

The addition of Ka-band HTS satellite services to ISAT’s portfolio reinforces ISAT positioning as a market-leader providing hybrid solutions and using relevant technology driven by customer demand.

Yomi Oluremekun, channel manager at iSAT, said, “This addition to our portfolio builds on our strong and growing relationship with satellite operators. This further extends our infrastructure and network operations, enabling the delivery of reliable, protected, and secure communications to our customers”.

Michael Brown, VP Sales Africa at YahClick, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with iSAT as a long-term client. This agreement is yet another example of YahClick’s rapid growth in the continent, which was further accelerated by the launch of our third satellite last year, which added 19 new markets to our existing footprint in Africa. We are thrilled iSAT believes in our connectivity solutions, team capabilities, and commitment to the delivery of customised, bespoke services.”