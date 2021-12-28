From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A Yahoo boy, simply identified as Osas, has reportedly killed his girlfriend for suspected ritual purposes in Benin.

The suspect, now on the run, was said to have killed his girlfriend, Elohor Oniorosa, on Christmas eve, in Egor Local Government Area, an outskirts of Benin metropolis, where he hails from.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Bello Kontongs, said in a statement that the father of the deceased, William Oniorosa, reported the case to the police and investigation was already on to arrest the suspect.

“The suspect’s name is Osas and his surname is unknown, but he is a boyfriend of Elohor Oniorosa, daughter of one William Oniorosa, who also reported the incident to the police.

“Investigation is on while the suspect is on the run. The incident happened on 24/12/2021,” Kontongs added.

It was learnt that the suspected Yahoo boy ritualist recently returned from Ghana a week ago and allegedly slaughtered his girlfriend in Benin.