Bolaji Okunola

Some members of the Nigeria Super Eagles have started cautioning themselves on social media after suspected internet fraudster fondly called “Yahoo” boys hacked the official Instagram handle of the Nigeria senior national team.

The account, which was hacked on Monday by unknown fraudster, had been designed as a means of advert for fashion outfit.

The scammers, who now derived pleasure in hacking into social media account of celebrities and non-celebrities in the country were yet to be apprehended.

Following this development, it was noticed, some members of the team, including Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen had limited the usage of their social media handles; such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and host of others.

Chukwueze, with thousands of social media followers, is known for his flamboyant lifestyle on the platform, while Osimhen used the channel as a means of rolling out information to fans at home and in the Diaspora.

The duo had gone into hiding, as they were yet to post or update their fans via the social media channels.