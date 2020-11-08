Bolaji Okunola

Suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys, have made members of the Nigeria senior national football team, the Super Eagles their target, SundaySun Sports can exclusively report.

The fraudsters, whose aim is to swindle unsuspecting victims across the globe, using deceptive social media handle, made their intention known by hacking the official social media account of the team’s newly appointed media officer, Babafemi Raji.

Raji, whose duty is to stay connected with each member of the team, cried out after seeing strange information which was uploaded on his verified Instagram status. The post which consisted various activities of the forthcoming November 13 African Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria and Sierra Leone in Benin City, the Edo State Capital, was uploaded by the hacker while some Super Eagles players took a view.

“I don’t know how that information got there. I hope I have not been hacked. I’m changing my password straight away,” he told SundaySun Sports via Whatsapp.

It had earlier been reported that various social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, of Nigerian soccer stars like Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen and a host of others have been tampered with by suspected internet fraudsters who hide under false pretence to carry out their acts.