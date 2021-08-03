From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Elder statesman, Tanko Yakassai, has warned that the politics of 2023 should not be used as a tool to undermine the stability of the nation.

He stated this while expressing concerns over the recent invitation of former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He said the dominant perception was that the EFCC invitation “might have something to do with Sakari’s perceived presidential ambition “to prevent or interference with that ambition.”

Yakassai who stated this at a press conference in Kano, yesterday, said Saraki, like every other Nigerian, has the right to aspire for the Presidency, saying that no attempt should be made by his rivals to put an obstacle on the path of his ambition.

He drew attention to the fact that the former senate president was the most investigated and persecuted Nigerian politician known to be nursing a presidential ambition, adding that this was not the first time he was being targeted by security operatives in Nigeria.

“I hope the move against Bukola is not the beginning of political intimidation or harassment by his perceived political opponents or the party in power. Saraki is very qualified to become the President of Nigeria and he should be free to canvass his political ambition just like any other qualified Nigerian.”

Thanking God that Saraki has always emerged clean and vindicated by several Nigerian courts, Yakassai said there should be an end to all attempts to silence or scare him.

He appealed to EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa to be firm and apolitical in the discharge of his duties.

