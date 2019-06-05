Paul Erewuba

A former director at the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Alhaji Alhassan Yakmut, will deliver the Keynote Address at the 2019 National Conference of the Nigeria Society for Sports Management (NSSM) scheduled for the Lagos State University, Ojo, from June 25 to 28.

The annual conference which has as theme “Re-engineering sports for economic empowerment and sustainability through global business practices in Nigeria,” would see Yakmut, who is currently Secretary, Board of Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prison Services at the Ministry of Interior, take an overview of how the business aspect of sports can be explored in the best interest of the sector.

NSSM President and Provost of the College of Education at Kwara State University, Prof. Muhammed Baba Gambari, said arrangement has been concluded for a hitch-free conference. “We are leaving nothing to chance in our effort to ensure that we make this conference memorable for participants and guests,” Gambari said.

Among the sub-theme topics to be addressed include ‘developing premium brands in sports organisations in Nigeria’, ‘policy adjustment and sports organisations’ performance in Nigeria’, ‘re-directing Paralympic sports for economic empowerment of athletes in Nigeria’ and ‘security and crowd management for effective sports business’.

Deputy Director, School Sports Division at the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dr. Simon Efosa Ebhojiaye, and Vice Chairman/CEO of Pitchtree Communications Limited, Mr. Gboyega Okegbenro, will also be the lead paper presenters at the four-day event.

Participants expected at the conference, which has LASU Vice Chancellor as Chief Host and LASU dons professors Y.A. Akinkuotu and O.A. Akeredolu as co-hosts, include professors in physical education, health education, recreation, sports and dance in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, as well as states’ sports directors, secretaries, coaches and physical and health education teachers in the public and private secondary schools across Nigeria.