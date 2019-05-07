By Paul Erewuba

Players from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom states and hosts, Lagos were among those that put up excellent performance that saw them emerged champions at the just concluded 13th edition of the annual Central Bank of Nigeria Junior Tennis Championship, which ended in Lagos.

Playing in the boys 10 and under category, Yohana Yakubu, from FCT, Abuja defeated Arwal Jaji from Lagos 8-10, 10-7, 10-8 to emerge champion, while Lore Lax Holzendorf beat Esther Ehimebe 2-1 (10-5, 2-10, 10-5) in what was seen as an all Edo final to emerge victorious.

The boys U-12 was won by Seun Ogunshakin from Ekiti State, while Nene Yakubu of Lagos outclassed Favour Amaechi from Rivers State to claim the girls 12 and under title.

Also victorious was Akwa Ibom State playmaker, David Ekpeyong, who ran away with the boys 14 and under trophy, when he defeated Oyo state player, Ganiyu Mubarak in two straight sets, 10-4, 10-2

Suleiman Ibrahim from Abuja beat David Dawariye from River State 10-4, 7-10,10-8 in a hard fought U-16 boys final battle to come out top, even as Omolade Aderemi from Ondo State conquered Omolayo Bamidele from Ekiti State with 2-0 straight win to emerge as the U-16 girls champion.

Lagos State player, Serena Teluwo won the U-14 Girls category by defeating Abuja’s Salamatu Haruna 10-5, 10-7 in the final.

Speaking at the grand finale, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, who represented the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele at the finals, commended all the players and officials that took part in the exercise for their commitment and reaffirmed CBN’s resolve to ensure better future for Nigerian youths.