From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A professional project engineer and manager, Yakubu Mohammed has declared his ambition to run for the presidency.

In a press briefing on Monday, the Edo State-born technocrat and former staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), said he would seek the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Yakubu said: “I want to rescue Nigeria from her present predicament and bring her back to what it should be, adding that he has, since 2012 , been working on the development plan for the country.

“I am running because I have a great concern about the course of event in the country – increasing inflation, unemployment, insecurity and growing infrastructure deficit, couple with our inability to produce what to consume as a nation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“With the plethora of challenges facing our nation, we need to highlight the absolute baselines necessary to restart our posterity engine.

“We must with urgency pay attention to these seven agenda points: Institutional Reforms to promote growth and enhance security, Economic Reforms with stable macros, Agricultural Economy and Rural Revolution.

“Others are, Infrastructure Capacity Optimisation, Adopting Relevant Technologies to leapfrog Governance Challenges, Social Reengineering with Education and lifelong learning as Springboard and National Social Partnership – a multi year programme for prosperity and fairness.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He said, despite the deep financial crisis in the country, which arises out of the inability to position the economy and the golden goose oil and gas industry, he will work night and day to change the dilemma.