I have reports from four readers who used the herbal medicine prepared by 26 year – old Mr. Yakubu Adeiza, the grandson of Pa Giwa Aliyu, the herbal guru of Adavieba village in Kogi State, who died 57 days ago, on October 1. The men, who all had prostate enlargement, said his drug had worked for them, euphemism for cure.

To begin with, they do not urinate too much again in the day time and do not feel pain or uneasiness when pissing while their urine has been coming out freely and no more at intervals or in trickles. The number of times they wake up to urinate at night had also dropped significantly from three, five to ten times to once, twice or at most thrice.

Doctors who treat diabetes say it is alright for one to wake up twice, or thrice at night to urinate. It is when it is more than four times that is unusual and a sign that one has diabetes or prostate problem. So, those who used Yakubu’s medicine and now wake up at night once, twice or thrice do not have prostate enlargement challenges or issues again.

Yakubu has different medicines for cure of prostate enlargement and prostate cancer and this has been proved in the case of one of the three who obtained his medicine free. Ado – Ekiti – born Mr. A. Fajemiyo who lives in Lagos and was the first person to get Yakubu’s medicine in October complained of prostate enlargement.

Two weeks later he phoned and told me that the drug he sent had worked for him because he was no more having pain when urinating and had stopped pissing intermittently and instead of five to seven times he now urinates once or twice a day.

But when I called him four days ago, on Sunday, to check his situation he told me he had been down for two days unable to walk free again. When he went to see his doctor and had a test, he was told he had prostate cancer. So, I have told him to phone Yakubu so that he could send him the medicine for prostate cancer.

Here are the reports of the other three patients whose prostate enlargement Yakubu’s medicine had cured. Squadron Leader Sule Lawal (rtd) used to urinate eight to ten times in the day time and did so at intervals. But after using Yakubu’s medicine he has been doing so six to seven times morning through evening and once or twice at night instead of four or five times before. And he now urinates freely and no more in trickles.

Pastor Sunday Okorie of Ebonyi State who lives in Yola, Adamawa State said he has had tremendous improvement and change in his urinary situation. Instead of pissing six times in the day time and six to ten times at night, he now does so twice or thrice on both occasions.

The fourth person, Mr. Ovurevu Asun in Lokoja, Kogi State, who had been cured by Yakubu’s medicine was one of the six readers who paid for the treatment of their prostate enlargement. In October, they told me they did not need to wait for the report of those who were going to be given the medicine free because Yakubu was the grandson of Pa Giwa and had been working with the old man for sixteen years. As a result, they were convinced he already had the expertise to heal people. So, Mr. Asun said his belief has been confirmed.

Yakubu gave me the names and phone numbers of one Mr. Emmanuel in Abuja and a doctor in Lagos who had referred people with prostate cancer to him. I was able to get the former and he told me he linked three men with prostate cancer with Yakubu and that his medicine was potent for them and that they are now okay. As I had experienced with his colleagues when I wrote on the medical practitioners who referred patients with prostate cancer to Mrs. Oluwasola Folarin in 2017 and sickle cell sufferers to Prince Adedeji Adesanya last month, the doctor declined to speak with me. He said he did not want publicity.

There is no doubt that Pa Giwa Aliyu, Yakubu’s grandfather who taught him herbal medicine was curing people of both prostate enlargement and cancer. I got to know of the old man in 2017 when the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, was at his home in Adavieba to thank him for curing one Chief Chika Ebeleme of Anambra State of prostate cancer. During the visit the Minister promised that the Federal Government would give Pa Giwa a Sport Utility Vehicle and build a four – bedroom bungalow for him in his village. The two pledges were fulfilled last year.

I told Dr. Isaac Odeyemi (Ph.D. Computer Science) who is also an herbalist about Pa Giwa in January last year. He travelled to Adavieba to meet him and it was through him I got the old man’s telephone number.

Dr. Odeyemi last year after returning from Kogi State and last month when I met Yakubu at his residence in Lagos told me the young man was the person preparing the medicines Pa Giwa was using in treating and curing people of prostate enlargement and cancer. Yakubu that day told me he had been living his grandfather who died last month at the age of 94, since 2003 when he was ten years old and learnt about herbal medicine from him.

From this background information and reports from those who had used his medicine or referred people to him, there is no doubt that Yakubu like Pa Giwa has the ability to cure prostate cancer and enlargement. He was in Lagos to see the modern multi – million naira equipment Dr. Odeyemi uses in producing herbal medicine. This is with a view to purchasing them to enhance his herbal practice and cater for more patients and at a faster rate than hitherto.

Last year when I wrote about Pa Giwa the response was such that the old man could not cope with the number of patients in the first three months. To avoid such a situation I will only make available Yakubu’s number to seven people at a time.

It is after he had supplied medicine to all of them that I will give his number to the next set of people and so on and so forth. In other words, it will be first – come – first served as I would record people’s names in the order they reached out to me and inform them when it is their turn to pay for Yakubu’s medicine.

