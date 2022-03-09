From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Excitements rented the air as the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase sworn in Jude Ngaji as a member representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The oath of office was administered at about 11:50am by the Clerk of House, Akubueze Chinedu, before the House commenced plenary.

Shortly after taking his oath of office Chief Jude was ushered to his seat to begin his first legislative duty as member of parliament as he joined his colleagues in the proceedings of the day’s plenary.

Present to witness the swearing in were, Cross River State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alphonsus Eba , Chairman, Yala Local Government Area, Fabian Ogbeche; Chairman of Obudu Local Government Area, Boniface Erhwe; Cross River State General Manager of Waste Management Agency, Sunday Oko; amongst others.

Recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had presented a certificate of return to Ngaji after being declared winner of the February 26, 2022 Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency By-election.

Ngaji, who was APC candidate polled 22,778 votes to defeat Mike Usibe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement by an Aide to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Friday John, he described Ngaji as a “young man, who understood the dynamics of life, and the prospect of a better and progressive society, Jude Ogbeche Ngaji never took education less important, and he proved this, by being a focused student till date.”

John added that, “Jude Ogbeche Ngaji, has always been a man of class and experience, he is one who believes that, life begins at experience but does not terminate there.

“Hence we shall try to inform the general public on the educational sojourn of this less that 50 years old achiever, as well as his experience so far in the field of politics.

“However, let it be known that, this profiling does not suggest exhaustiveness in its entirety, rather it should be seen as a prelude to who the man, Jude Ogbeche Ngaji is.

“Privileged to attend one of our local primary schools precisely Christ the King Primary School Okpoma in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State, Jude saw the potentials in our local children in making history, thus took the challenge of being heard and known.

“In bringing this to reality, he came out with flying colours in his First School Leaving Certificate Examination, which ended him an admission in the prestigious Mary Knoll College Okuku, Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State Nigeria.

“A school that groomed almost all the big wigs in Nigeria, including Their Excellencies Liyel Imoke, Martins Elechi, Chimaroke Nnamandi and late Hon. John Odey one time National Publicity Secretary of the PDP and a Federal Minister, to mention but a few.

“In his quest for diverse and experireintial knowledge, Jude Ngaji completed his secondary education at the Federal School of Arts and Sceinces, Abakpa Ogoja.

“Upon a successful completion of his secondary education, young Jude proceeded to the great University of Uyo, where he studied English and Literally Studies and being the bookish type, after his first degree, he bagged a Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Management and afterwards, a masters degree in Marketing Technology from the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO).”