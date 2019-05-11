The Islamic holy month of Ramadan has begun. It is time when Muslim Faithful won’t eat or drink between dawn and sunset. This is called fasting. After the fast-breaking, meal is served, then a robust main course meal, more like a combination of lunch and dinner follows.

Ingredients:

Catfish

Yam

Pepper soup spice powder (You can get from the market)

•Onion

•Dry pepper

•Crayfish

•Ehuru seeds

•Ginger powder

•Cube

•Scent leaf

•Salt

Directions

•Cut the fish into sizes

•Boil warm water and put the fish inside to remove the slimy things on the body of the fish.

•After that, put it in cold water and wash thoroughly

•You need to put it in really hot water for a few seconds, then place it in cold water and clean it thoroughly .

•Next peel the yam and cut into pieces.

•Put the yam in a clean pot and pour some water.

•Add salt, ground pepper and pepper soup spice powder.

•Crush the ehuru seed and add it

•Cut the onion and add.

•In addition, put some salt and cubes for better taste.

•When it starts boiling, add catfish and cook the soup for about 10-15 minutes.

•Then add some ginger, and cook for 2 minutes.

Add the scent leaf when you are ready to bring the food down.

•The dish is ready to serve.