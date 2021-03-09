From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has vowed to bring the ‘Yan Sa kai’ security outfit, allegedly behind the attack and killing of six people on Sunday in three communities in Ngaski, to justice.

The affected communities – Runtuwan Wakili Ladan, Runtuwan Wakili Sajo and Maikaho communities in Ngaski Local Government Area of the state – were reportedly attacked by the ‘Yan Sa kai’, a local security outfit from Zuru Emirate.

Governor Bagudu, who was visibly disturbed by the attacks, condemned violence, saying it breeds retrogression, hatred and underdevelopment.

‘These wanton killings are condemnable, just as they are reprehensible. The perpetrators will not be allowed to go scot-free,’ the governor said.

‘The state government will not just watch and allow some criminal elements to continue to hold the innocent law-abiding citizens of any parts of the state to ransom.

‘We will go all out, together with all the security agencies and other critical stakeholders, to ensure that tranquillity is restored.

‘We will all take all the necessary steps to ensure that life returns to normal, with all the residents restarting their routine socioeconomic activities,’ the governor assured.

Governor Bagudu vowed to ‘continue to abide by my oath of office and protect all lives, as well as ensuring that all law-abiding residents harbour no fear.

‘We must also continue to ensure the protection of the fundamental human rights of all citizens, just as I must admonish all and sundry to however remain law-abiding.’

Governor Bagudu noted that, as pious and faithful Muslims, all must trust their fate to the hands of Allah, but ‘what really happened is saddening and must be vehemently rejected and condemned.’

The governor recalled that the residents of the targeted areas had hitherto lived as one united family, regardless of any religious or ethnic differences, and advised that such a happy scenario must be urgently resuscitated and encouraged.

‘None can succeed in an atmosphere of rancour and violence and no meaningful development can be achieved without sustainable peace and unity.

‘All law-abiding citizens must continue to be law-abiding and be our brothers’ keepers. We must, therefore, collectively fish out the bad eggs and deal with them accordingly.

‘We will continue to be just and fair to all and work towards complementing the commendable efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari to better the lives of all Nigerians.

‘The Kebbi State Government will leave no stone unturned in consolidating the success recorded in rice production and replicate them in other areas of agriculture.

‘This is in order to value the various agricultural endeavours like cattle rearing, fisheries and stem the tide of the itinerant lifestyles of the Fulani herdsmen, coupled with redressing its unpalatable attendant consequences.’

Earlier, the National President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Alhaji Muhammadu Kiruwa, who accompanied the governor, also described the attacks as sad and unfortunate.

He charged his fellow Fulanis not to engage in reprisal attacks but to allow the law enforcement agencies to deal with the situation appropriately.

He maintained that MACBAN was not in support of any Fulani launching a reprisal attack against the perpetrators.

Kiruwa said that the condolence visit of the governor had greatly consoled the families of the deceased and had a positive impact on the sustainability of peace and security in the area.

‘Bloodshed will not take us anywhere but backwards,’ he said. ‘It is a setback to our livelihood and economy; so leave what has happened to God. Our governor is a father to all and he will ensure justice to all, irrespective of the tribe you come from.’

The Village Head, Isyaku Amadu, and the Imam of the village, Liman Muhammadu, expressed appreciation for the condolence visit by the governor and his entourage.