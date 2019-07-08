Friends and co-stars including Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Skai Jackson and many others have paid tribute to Cameron Boyce who died at the age of 20 from a seizure , following a medical condition.

Boyce made his debut at the age of nine in 2008 horror film, Mirrors and proceeded to star alongside Salma Hayek in Grown Ups(2010).

He was also known for his roles in the Disney Channel franchise “Descendants”, the comedy series, “Jessie” and for starring as Conor on the Disney XD series, “Gamer’s guide to pretty much everything.”

His family said in a statement, “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Tributes have since his death flooded social media platforms with friends and family expressing their feelings.

17-year-old Skai Jackson, who starred as his sister Zuri Ross in Jessie said that it was indeed a sad for her and many others.

“I’m at a loss for words . I never thought in a million years that I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind . My heart will be forever broken.

“I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago.

READ ALSO: 3 Pakistani journalists forced to deactivate Twitter accounts

“Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had . I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying. I love you so much, fly high.”

Teen actress and activist, Yara Shahidi, said in an Instagram post: “still in shock that we’ve lost this light . I’ve known you since we were four and since that moment it has been clear how talented full of energy and love you are.

“Your spirit has left an indelible impression on everyone lucky to know you and I’m grateful to be one of them . Sending so much to the rest of your family and friends.”

Also paying tribute was actress, Marsai Martin who said: “I’ve been thinking about this all day and I’m at a loss for words. Tears. I can’t seem to focus too much. Last night I couldn’t sleep.

“Man, you were such a dope person to be around. My first ever celebrity crush when I was 7.

“I know you can feel all the love and support you’re getting from everyone. We all miss you but we know you’re in a better place. Until we meet again, rest well.”

Victor Boyce , the father of the deceased superstar took to Twitter to thank friends of his son for their continued show of affection and concern.

“I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received. It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough,” he tweeted.

Boyce had shared a photo of himself on Instagram a day before his death.

(NAN)