By Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Some 70 years after their grandfather last held the position, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, at the weekend conferred the traditional title of Matawalen Katsina on Col Abdul-Aziz Musa Yar’Adua (retd), younger brother of late President Umaru Shehu Musa Yar’Adua.

‘I thank Allah for this great day in my life and in the life of this family because our grandfather held this position about 70 years ago,’ Abdul Soja as he is popularly called, told reporters after the turbaning ceremony which held on the grounds of the Emir’s palace.

Expectedly, the programme attracted a number of dignitaries from within and outside Katsina including Governor Aminu Bello Masari, his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Muhammad, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, as well as a former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, among several others.

The Matawalen pledged to exploit his experience as military officer to advise the Emirate and Government towards tackling security issues not only in Katsina State but also in the country at large.

The Emir also conferred various other titles on some other prominent persons from the State including, Sagir Abdullahi Inde (Sarkin Musawan Katsina), Bello Mamman Ifo (Sarkin Yakin Katsina), and the Deputy Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Aminu Abdullah (Barayan Katsina), among others.

The Emir urged traditional title holders to use their positions to contribute towards efforts at checking the menace of insecurity in the area.