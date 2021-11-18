From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Gender and Development Policy Center (GEN-CENT) in collaboration with Shehu Musa Yar’adua Foundation has launched an online platform were students and staff of the institution can report cases of sexual harassment.

The portal which was codenamed “Gender Justice Whistle Blowing Portal” was launched on Thursday in a ceremony held at Princess Alexandra Auditorium UNN.

Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice Chancellor of UNN, represented by Prof Eze Okonkwo, the Dean of Post-Graduate Studies UNN while declaring the event to launch the portal open noted that sexual harassment has become a reocouring issue within university campuses.

“With this portal victims of sexual harassment will no longer have difficulties in reporting their attacker as they would stay in the comfort of their home and access the portal using the phone and other electronics gadget.

“UNN have zero tolerance for any for of sexual sexual immorality and other social vices and would not hesitate to sanction anybody found guilty irrespective of how high the person is placed in the university,” he said.

He however, warned students against dressing in a way that will attract negative attention to them.

In a remark, Prof Anthonia Achike, the Director GEN-CENT UNN said that the culture of sexual harassment in workplace and on university campuses poses serious threat to the wellbeing and empowerment of young men and women in Nigeria.

According to her,” sexual violence creates unsafe space for women, destroys their self-esteem and impedes their personal and professional development.

“Both men and women are victims of sexual violence; however, women are more susceptible due to an entrenched culture of bias that reinforces existing gender inequalities.

“The GEN-CENT UNN documents severally emphasize the university administration’s zero tolerance stand for sexual harassment and readiness to go extra mile to prosecute offenders,” she said.

The director stated further that the key objectives of the portal was to promote the establishment of safe space for women and inspire young women to embrace gender equality, adding that the portal would protect the identity of the reporter.

“We have already done a test run of the whistle blowing platform with the university’s ICT unit, so can login to unn.genderjustice.org.ng and access the portal.

“Report any case of sexual harassment making use of the portal and be rest assured that your identity will be protected while treating the case,” she said.

Also in a remark, Kemi Okenyodo, the Executive Program Office, Shehu Musa Yar’adua Foundation said it is important to create safe space for women, girl and others within the university community.

According to her, “it is the responsibility of the university authority and several other stakeholders to create safe and enabling space for women, girls and other within the university campus.

“The whistle blowing platform will empower, protect and safeguard members of university community. It would go into the hearts and minds of the academic system because it would mould the members of the university community, not just in academics but in character,” she said

The event was attended by representatives of Ford Foundation, Women Aid Collective (WACOL) and Education as Vaccine among others.

