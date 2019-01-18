Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Nigerian media professionals monitoring next month’s general election have been told to be discreet so as to expose any form of malpractices they might notice.

This was contained in a communiqué released after a one-day sensitisation workshop organised for media professionals and other stakeholders by the Centre for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution in conjunction with Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation.

The communiqué frowned at a situation where police and other security agents are used in aid of vote-buying and vote-selling at polling centres and said such development must be discouraged.

The communiqué, while urging the electorate to scrutinise individual contestants based on their manifestoes before casting their votes, also said that those elected to power must be made accountable to the people.

It also advised voters to give priority to those living with a disability, pregnant women and aged people who are the polling centres to cast their votes first.

The communiqué also suggested that the latest election guidelines released recently by INEC should be translated into major Nigerian languages for easy comprehension.

It equally advised the contestants and their political parties to dwell more on what they want to do for the people rather than engaging in hate speeches.