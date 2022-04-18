Former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari and Senator Kabiru Marafa have defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following months of rancour within the ruling party in the state.

Zamfara State PDP chairman, Col. Bala Mande (Retd) disclosed this after a stakeholders’ meeting in Gusau, the state capital, yesterday.

He told journalists that discussions on the defection of the former governor and senator had been finalised and that they had reached an agreement to work for the progress of the party.

“We have all agreed to work for the development of the party and the PDP in the state has welcomed them to its fold. We will ensure justice and fairness to all members even after we have won elections in 2023. The date for their grand reception to our party will be announced later, but we are going to implement all the agreements reached during the stakeholders meeting,” Mande said.

Publicity Secretary of Yari faction of the APC, Ibrahim Magaji, confirmed the development, but did not give further details.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Yes, it is true we are moving to opposition PDP, and this is all I can say for now,” Magaji said.

Yari was among the aspirants for the national chairmanship of the APC.

Daily Sun also learnt that former Governor of Kebbi State, Adamu Aliero is also expected to defect from APC to PDP in the coming weeks.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .