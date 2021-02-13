From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The former governor of Zamfara State and leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar, has vowed that the party will reclaim its mandate in 2023.

Yari gave the assurance on Saturday at his country home in Talata Mafara town shortly after revalidating his membership of the party at his pooling unit (Rumfa Malam Isa Pooling Unit 012) Talata Mafara town of Talata Mafara local government area of the state.

‘Since 1999, we have been the ruling party in Zamfara State. Insha Allah, we will recapture the state back in 2023 as we are the party of the people of the state,’ he said.

The former governor said President Muhammadu Buhari has already flagged off the registration and revalidation exercise at the national level to show the importance of the responsibility bestowed by the national leadership of the APC mandating all old members to revalidate their memberships while new ones register.

The chairman of the Registration Committee from the APC National Headwaters of the party, Senator Lawali Kareto, explained that old members and intending members are expected to take along two passport photographs and voters card to register.