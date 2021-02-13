From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The immediate past governor of Zamfara State and leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar, has assured that the party will reclaim its mandate in 2023 as the state is for APC.

Yari gave the assurance yesterday in his country home in Talata Mafara town, shortly after revalidating his membership of the party at his polling unit in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

“Since 1999 we have been the ruling party in Zamfara State. In Sha Allah, we will recapture the state in 2023 as we are the party of the people of the state,» he said.

Chairman of the Registration Committee from the national headquarters of the party, Senator Lawali Kareto, explained that every old member and prospective member were expected to bring along two passport photographs and voter’s card to register.