Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the recent statements by the first civilian governor of the state, Senator Ahmed Sani Yarima, excoriating ex-Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar as a ploy to regain lost political relevance.

Speaking on behalf of the party at a press briefing in Gusau on Saturday, the Secretary, Zamfara State APC Publicity Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Maigandi GidanGoga, said the recent statements by Senator Yarima was nothing but an attempt to seek political sympathy.

He said though there is a crack in the APC in the state, that does not give Yarima the moral right to attack Yari, whom he said brought unparalleled physical and infrastructural development to Zamfara State.

GidanGoga also berated Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle over his recent comment accusing and threatening to personally arrested Yari if he comes to Zamfara and instigate crisis.

“Matawalle has no constitutional powers to stop ex-Governor Yari from coming to Zamfara State because he is a citizen of the state,” he said.