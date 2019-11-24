Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara state chapter has described the recent statements by the first civilian governor of the state, Senator Ahmed Sani Yarima blaming ex-governor Abdul-Aziz Yari Abubakar as a ploy to regain lost political relevance.

Speaking on behalf of the party at a press briefing in Gusau on Saturday, the Secretary, Zamfara state APC Publicity Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Maigandi GidanGoga said the recent statements by senator Ahmed Sank Yarima was nothing but an attempt to seek political sympathy having lost all his integrity due to his cunning character which the people have found out.

“Yarima has no more relevance, so whatever he says is meaningless because he is crafty and has no integrity”, he said.

He said though there is a crack in the APC in the state that does not give Yarima the moral right to attack Yari whom he said brought unparalleled physical and infrastructural development to Zamfara state.

GidanGoga also berated governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle over his recent comment accusing and threatening to personally arrest Yari, if he comes to Zamfara and instigates crisis.

“Matawalle has no constitutional powers to stop ex-Governor Yari from coming to Zamfara state because he is a citizen of the state”, he said.

The publicity scribe explains that whenever Yari comes to Zamfara, the meetings he holds are with the APC members.

“Are we the bandits who governor Matawalle said Yari holds meeting with”, he asked.

The APC said governor Matawalle should concentrate on governance to bring development to the state and stop chasing shadows.

“Matawalle should resign because from all indications he lacks the competence to govern Zamfara. He should stop disgracing the state with his unguided statements”, he said.