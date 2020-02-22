Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Yauri Emirate,Dr. Muhammadu Zayyanu Abdullahi has honoured the Speaker, House of Representative, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila with the title of ‘Sardaukin Yauri’, the warrior of the Emirate.



The Emir,who converged the title to the Speaker on Saturday, during the courtesy his visit to the palace of the Emir as part of Rigatta festival ceremony, said the title was to show appreciation to him for the love and support to the people of the state.

‘This is a great day for us as the people of Yauri . And because of love you have shown us,for our sons, my council have honour you prestigious title of Sardaukin Yauri,which translate to warrior of Yauri”.

In his acceptance speech, the Speaker,Hon. Gbajabiamila described the honour,given to him as cultural exchange, which shown importance of Nigeria’s cultural diversify.

Gbajabiamila told the Yauri Emirate council that, ” I came here because of the love and support the people of the state have been given to me. The Governor has been my good friend,brother for a long time.”

In his remark, Senate leader,Senator Yahyah Abdullahi, representing Kebbi North Senatorial district, while given votes of thank, promised the people of the Yauri Emirate that the National Assembly would continue to mobilize all the resources to ensure the completion of the Koko-Yauri federal road.

The Rigatta Festival ceremony ,which was still ongoing, was attended by the Emir of Gwandu,Emir Argungu,Emir Zuru,Emir Kotogora,Governor Bagudu,Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, among others.