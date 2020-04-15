President of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF), Mohammed Yaya has urged Weightlifters to continue training at home with no definitive time in sight when the Africa Weightlifting championship will be rescheduled as the Covid-19 pandemic subsists after the competition, which also serves the second purpose of Olympic qualification, was postponed.

Yaya speaking in a chat with www.brila.net said he keeps getting in touch with Olympic Weightlifting hopefuls and urged the athletes to keep their shape while the Federation continue to make plans on how to tidy other logistics leading to the Africa Weightlifting championship.

“I spoke with most of our hopeful athletes to continue training at home. They should not have the mentality that because the qualifiers are not taking place they will go and stay at home. They should keep training at home so that when they fix a new date, we can attend the Africa championship.”