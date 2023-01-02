From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The APC senatorial candidate for Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, has unveiled a campaign board to coordinate his electioneering for the 2023 general poll.

The senator, who currently represents Lagos West, also handed over 25 campaign vehicles and 96 motorcycles to all the ward and deputy coordinators of his campaign team.

Speaking at the inauguration event held at Ilaro on Monday, the senator declared that he would deliver to the people of Ogun West district, goodies of democracy they have never experienced in history.

He noted that his interest in the senatorial seat was not to ridicule or take the glory of other politicians who also jostled for the position but to use his experience at the National Assembly to facilitate the development of Ogun West.

Adeola called on all members of the APC in the senatorial district to join hands with him so as to move Ogun West forward.

“What is about to happen has never been experienced before. I want to call on all my brothers across the divide who are not happy with me to let us settle all our differences.

“Our common interest now should be how we will take Ogun West to the next level. My coming to represent Ogun West is not to ridicule or take the glory of anybody, I appreciate all their contributions. Let us come together to take Ogun state to the next level”, he said.

The senator, however, vowed to give a special reward to any ward that delivers the highest number of votes for him at the poll.

Speaking at the event, a chieftain of the APC at the national level, Wale Ohu, who represented the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said that Senator Adeola has a serious concern about the welfare of the people of Ogun West Senatorial District, hence the need to elect him.

Ohu stressed that the senatorial candidate is one of Tinubu’s most cherished political sons due to his performance as a lawmaker in Lagos State.

“Senator Adeola cannot be taken for granted. Yayi is number one among Tinubu’s political children. Tinubu is more concerned about Yayi. Dapo Abiodun told me he holds Yayi in high esteem. Yayi is more concerned about people’s welfare. Governor Dapo Abiodun has laid a good foundation in Ogun and all the incoming senators must build on it,” he said.