Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has urged National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, not to be more federal than regional in his disposition to Operation Amotekun, and other issues that affect the South West.

The Yoruba elders disclosed this at the sideline of their National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the YCE national headquarters, Old Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, yesterday.

Secretary General of the council, Kunle Olajide, who fielded questions from journalists after the meeting presided over by the council’s President, Demola Bakre, said the measured statement issued by Tinubu on Wednesday on Amotekun was belated.

His words: “The statement came a bit too late because Tinubu is part of us in Yorubaland. We expect him to share our joy and share our pains. In other words, when we are in pains, he must sympathise with us. He must come and talk to us in such a way that will soothe our nerves.

“So, for him now to react more than two weeks after the Amotekun was launched is belated and for us, we are not excited because he did not come out pointedly to blame the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF). “