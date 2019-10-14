PAUL OMOKUVIE, BAUCHI

Six new deaths have been recorded in the Yellow Fever outbreak in Bauchi State, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 22, even as immunisation has begun for workers in oil exploration sites of the state.

This was disclosed by the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, while giving an update on the deadly disease, on Monday.

Mohammed disclosed that no fewer than 143 suspected cases of Yellow Fever were recorded out of which 24 cases were confirmed and 22 died. He also confirmed that all the cases were from Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

He disclosed that 10 out of the 22 people that died of Yellow Fever were rangers working with the Yankari Games Reserve.

He said only 79 per cent coverage was recorded in the on going immunisation campaign against the vector that carries the disease.

The BSPHCDA Executive Chairman lamented that some people were still declining to take the vaccine hence the deaths that are still being recorded.

He disclosed that besides the 500,000 doses of vaccine provided by the federal government, the state has received another batch of 600,000 vaccines.

He explained that the immunisation would now be extended to Kirfi local government in the state, oil oil exploration sites, and parts of villages in Gombe and Gombe States.