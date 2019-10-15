Paul Omokuvie Bauchi

Six persons have been confirmed dead from yellow fever in Bauchi State.

Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed stated this while giving a breakdown on the impact of the deadly disease, yesterday.

Mohammed, disclosed that the state had recorded about 143 suspected cases of yellow fever, out of which 22 of the infected persons died. He said all the deaths were from recorded in Alkaleri Local Government Area.

Of the 22 that died, Muhammed said 10 were rangers working with the Yankari Games Reserve.

He decried the inability to immunize people in areas prone to the vector that carries the disease saying only 79 per cent coverage was so far recorded by immunization officers.

According to him, some people were still declining to take the vaccine,a trend that was responsible for the deaths still being recorded.

Muhammed said about 500,000 doses of vaccines had been provided by the federal government, while the state received 600,000 vaccines in an effort to combat the disease.

He said the immunisation would be extended to Kirfi Local Government Arare, and some villages in Gombe state.

About 500 staff of the Federal Road Safety Corps have been vaccinated against the killer disease.

According to the FRSC’s Zonal Commander, Assistant Corps Marshall Imoh Etuk, the vaccines were donated by the Bauchi State Ministry of Health.

“We cannot do the end of year patrol without being sound and fit. If there’s an outbreak of yellow fever, you can be sure it will not affect our staff,” Etuk said.