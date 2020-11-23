Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Executive Chairman of Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr Victor Ebonka on Monday imposed an indefinite curfew in Ute Kingdom to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

The curfew, which is said to have the approval of the State Government, would take effect immediately between the hours of 6 pm and 6 am.

The action follows the alleged unruly conduct of some youths from Ute-Okpu community, who are said to be opposed to the mass vaccination against Yellow Fever.

Communities in the locality, particularly Ute-Okpu and Idumesah, recently witnessed strange deaths with over 30 youths succumbing to an unexplained ailment which was later diagnosed to be Yellow Fever.

To curtail the spread of the disease, the State Government commenced a state-wide vaccination exercise in the area.

Some youths have however resisted, claiming that the ailment that led to the deaths of their kith and kin was not medically-related but were as a result of alleged actions against their deity.

Their resistance is said to have led to malicious damage to property, with threats to the local monarch and his chiefs.

Declaring the curfew at Owa-Oyibu, the council headquarters, Mr Ebonka urged residents to comply with the directive and remain law-abiding, saying security agents have been mandated to sanction violators.