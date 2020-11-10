Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Hajiya Asma’u Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the wife of Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has urged residents in the State to sanitise their environment against yellow fever which has reportedly claimed lives in the neighbouring Bauchi State.

Speaking at the flag-off of a 2 days free medical outreach by Fidelity in Gombe the first lady stated that yellow fever is an ailment that is a vaccine-preventable disease, as such the residents are advised to report cases of fever to health facilities.

“Do not wait until you start bleeding or the eyes become yellow, I strongly encourage the public to always report cases of fever to health facilities immediately for quick examination and treatment,” Mrs Yahaya said.

Speaking on the outreach which was intended to provide medical care to women and children in the State, the first lady said that the medical intervention was occasioned by the devastating effect of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“It is in this light that we at Jewel Care foundation deemed it apt to provide medical outreach as succour to the most vulnerable people in the State,” she said while urging residents to utilise the advantage and cooperate with the medical personnel as well.

On behalf of the North-east regional manager of the Fidelity Bank Malam Umar Bappi, explained that the outreach which was in fulfilment of the cooperate social responsibility of the bank which focuses on the environment, education, health, social welfare and youth empowerment.