Paul Orude, Bauchi

No fewer than eight persons are confirmed killed by Yellow Fever or possibly Lassa Fever in Bauchi State.

The Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed who made the disclosure, said another eight were receiving treatment.

Rilwanu was briefing journalists in his office on Monday.

He said after taking samples of some patients, they came out to be Yellow fever positive.

“This suspicion came from one of our supervisors who went to the local government for Polio immunisation and found out that some locals were having yellowness of the eyes and urine,” he said.

He said the samples were taken and examined, and all confirmed yellow fever.

He said that the cases happened in Ganjuwa local government where three people died and four died in another place.

“All these cases are called probable cases because the deaths are not confirmed yellow fever,”he sai

It will be recalled that there was occurrence of the disease last year where about 77 people tested positive in Alkaleri, Bauchi, Toro, Ningi, Gamawa, Darazo and Warji local government areas.

Rilwanu said that the Federal Government was planning to carryout extensive campaign on yellow fever in the State and other places. According to him, the government has activated rapid response team to safe the people who are mostly farmers.denn

He urged the residents to prioritise prevention by sleeping under insecticide mosquito net to avoid the mosquito parasite responsible for spreading of the fever.