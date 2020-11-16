Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Following the suspected spread of Yellow Fever to three more Local Governments, the Enugu State Government has sent a new set of samples to National Reference Laboratory, Abuja, for examination and determination of the cause of strange death in the area.

No fewer than 52 persons had died following the outbreak of the disease in Ette Uno and Umuopu in Igbo-Eze North local government of the state in the last three weeks.

The State Government had been on top of the development with the assistance of international and national partners to bring a solution to the people.

But the news of strange deaths in three local governments of Nsukka, Isi-Uzo and Igbo-Etiti has brought serious fear and tension upon the people in the State.

There was palpable tension in Enugu State on Monday following the report of a suspected Yellow Fever outbreak in three more local government areas of the State.

Confirming the latest development in his #Enugu#YellowFever Update, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof Ikechukwu Obi urged the people not to panic as the government and other agencies were working round the clock to ensure the safety of the people.

He said: ‘Following the confirmed cases of Yellow Fever in Igbo Eze North LGA of Enugu State and the concerted efforts to control the situation in the LGA by the State Government, Stakeholders and Partners; Federal and International, reports have also been received of ‘strange deaths’ within communities in Nsukka, Isi-Uzo and Igbo-Etiti LGAs.

‘The Enugu State Ministry of Health Rapid Response Team, LGA Rapid Response Teams, International and National Partners have also visited these LGAs to investigate the reports and take samples for testing just as was done for the reports at Igboeze North.

‘The new set of samples from these LGAs has been sent to the National Reference Laboratory at the Federal Capital Territory Abuja for a thorough and complete examination to determine conclusively the reasons for these new set of reports and the results are expected back early this week.’

The Commissioner used the opportunity to educate the people on the disease stating that, “Yellow Fever is transmitted through mosquito bites.’

While emphasising on a clean environment and removing of mosquito breeding sites around their homes he said, ‘Yellow Fever Vaccination is not for treatment of Yellow Fever, it is for prevention of Yellow Fever. If you have been recently vaccinated against Yellow Fever, you do not need to be vaccinated again.

‘It takes 10 days or more for the Yellow fever vaccine to start working after you have received it. If you or your loved one are not feeling well, please visit or take your loved one to a nearby hospital for treatment. Trained health workers can recognize most of the diseases of public health importance and know what to do.’