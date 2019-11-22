Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malek acknowledged in an interview with Sputnik that Russia, as a core member of the United Nations Security Council, had been helpful to his government.

Russia has refrained from taking sides in the six-year Yemeni conflict between the UN-backed government and Houthi opposition forces that has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

“I would like to refer to the Russian position, which, despite challenges and the increased competition in the realities of international interests, was positive and helpful to us in the Security Council.

“It is consistent with the remarkable history of the Yemeni-Russian relations,” Malek said.

Specifically, Russia has repeatedly voted to renew the UN arms embargo on Yemen.

It has also repeatedly voted to renew travel bans and asset freezes for those threatening peace and security in the embattled country.

The arms ban was imposed in 2015 against Houthi rebels and forces loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. (Sputnik/NAN)