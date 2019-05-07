Nigerian Afro pop singer Yemi Alade has become the first female to hit over seven million followers on instagram.

Alade, who could not contain her excitement, while appreciating her fans on her instagram handle, @yemialade, said: “ Thank you all for the blessing and supporting me all day-EVERYDAY. We are #7MILLIONFOLLOWERS.’’

The 30-year-old R&B singer recent video, “Oh My Gosh’’ featuring America’s Rick Ross has recorded over two million views on Youtube.

Alade made her musical debut in an all-girl group called Noty Spices in 2005, but her music became widely popular after she won the Peak Talent Show in 2009.

She later released her first single “Fimisile” Yemi Alade has also won a number of awards including the Best African Female at the 2015 and 2016 MTV Awards and recently, ”Best Performer” at the 2018 edition.

She is a recipient of several awards and nomination including MTV African Music, African Music Video awards, City people Entertainment, MOBO, YEM and Eloy award.

Other notable female Nigerian singers with several followers on instagram are Tiwa Savage (6.8million) DJ Cuppy (2.5million) Seyi Shay (1.1million) and Eva Alordiah (236,000).

(NAN).