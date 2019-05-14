Nigerian afro pop singer, Yemi Eberechi Alade, a.k.a Yemi Alade, has hinted the release of her new song ‘ Woman of steel.’

The album is reportedly set to feature the Grammy Award winner Angelina Kidjo, Nigeria celebrity Funke Akindele and a renowned music star Duncan Mighty.

The Effyzzie singer made this announcement on her Instagram handle @yemi_aladi, where she dropped the following message, “#WOMANOFSTEEL album out soon #yemialade”.

The 30- year- old singer decided to post it on her instragram page in order to excite her fans and also to inform them of her new project.

The singer recently released a song ‘Oh My Gosh’ remix, where she featured American rapper, Rick Ross.

‘ Women of steel’ is her fifth project in five years and it will be follow-up to her 2017 album, Black Magic.’

The afro pop singer hit one hundred million view mark on her YouTube platform recently, making her the second Nigerian artiste to attain the feat.

Alade made this achievement with the video of her hit single ‘Johnny’ which she released in 2014.

Alade made her musical debut in an all-girl group called Noty Spices in 2005, but her music became widely popular after she won the Peak Talent Show in 2009.

Yemi Alade has also won a number of awards including the Best African Female at the 2015 and 2016 MTV Awards and recently, ”Best Performer” at the 2018 edition.

(NAN)