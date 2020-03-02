Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Dr Folasade Omolara Yemi-Esan on Monday resumed as the substantive Head of Civil Service (HoS) of the Federation.

This is even as she has called on civil servants to go beyond the call of duty in the discharge of their duties.

She made the call when top management of the Office of Head of Civil Service of the Federation gave her a rousing welcome on her first official day as substantive Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

In a statement, Director, Information in the Office of Head of Civil Service, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Yemi-Esan in a brief interaction with management, thanked God for the opportunity given to her to serve in the capacity.

She said unity is the hallmark of success hence the need for cooperation from everybody. She, therefore, called on everybody to join hands with her and work as one family. She added that “God will give us the grace to carry out this enormous responsibility.”

She affirmed that with the cooperation of everybody “we will not disappoint the president in the discharge of our duties and leave a lasting legacy for our children.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, 28th February 2020 confirmed the appointment of Yemi- Esan as the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

She has been on acting capacity since Thursday, 19th September 2019.