Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Dr. Folasade Omolara Yemi-Esan, yesterday, resumed duty as substantive Head of Civil Service of the Federation with a call on civil servants to go beyond the normal call of duty in the discharge of their duties.

She spoke when top management of the Office of Head of Civil Service of the Federation welcomed her to work on her first official day as Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Director, Information in the Office of Head of Civil Service, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, in a statement said Yemi-Esan in a brief interaction with top officials of the ministry, thanked God for the opportunity given her to serve.

She called for unity and cooperation from workers saying with the cooperation of everybody, “we will not disappoint the President in the discharge of our duties and leave a lasting legacy for our children. God will give us the grace to carry out this enormous responsibility.”

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, February 28, confirmed the appointment of Yemi- Esan as the Head of Civil Service of the Federation after being on acting capacity since Thursday, September 19, 2019.