From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has reiterated the need for the implementation of Performance Management System (PMS) in Ministries, Extra Ministerial Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for enhanced delivery to the citizenry.

In a statement by, Deputy Director, Communications, Mohammed Ahmed, Yemi-Esan disclosed this at the opening of the Workshop on the Implementation of a Modern Performance Management System in the Public Service held in Abuja, on Thursday, 15th December, 2022.

The Head of Service explained that PMS holds individual employees accountable, identifies and dictates who, where and how faults in the delivery of service occur.

She highlighted that “the danger in running a public establishment that is unaccountable to the public is that it will progressively lose its responsiveness to the needs of the people and imminently erode its significance. Hence, promoting accountability requires identifying who is to be held accountable to whom, for what and how.”

Yemi-Esan, revealed that successive governments, since 1972 have been challenged on issues of accountability and improved performance, hence the introduction of the new PMS that has in it, other response systems that optimises performance and tracks government activities such as the Recognition and Reward system.

“One of the limitations of Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) is its inability to be linked to other key human resource elements such as rewards and recognition, discipline, succession planning, as well as learning and development,” she added.

The Head of Service hinted that Executive Order 012 on “Improving Performance Management, Coordination and Implementation of Presidential Priorities of the Federal Government of Nigeria” as issued by President Muhammadu Buhari, behoves on us, Civil Servants to implement, which makes it imperative for the Office of the Head f the Civil Service of the Federation to develop strategies for the actualization of these national goals. She highlighted the development of guidelines for the implementation of PMS, development and documentation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), development of linkage frameworks, training of several officers on job objectives setting and handholding exercises, training of key Directors – Human Resource Management, Planning, Research and Statistics, amongst others, as measures taken to ensure the success of the implementation process.”

Yemi-Esan, added that in conformity with the digitalisation drive of the Office, arrangement for an end-to-end user is on-going and that PMS will begin by the first quarter of 2023.

While enjoining all to be committed to the new process, the HoCSF intimated that the Civil Service is no longer a haven for redundancy, re-emphasising that change can no longer be resisted.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, OHCSF, Marcus Ogunbiyi, affirmed that the new PMS provides a systematic process, setting targets, providing support for employees, as well as measuring results. He added that it also provides a framework for continuous tracking of employees’ plans in a manner that is consistent and measurable for developing and improving their tactics to perform all their jobs and motivating them for greater productivity.

He assured that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is committed to the successful implementation of the new Performance Management System and other reform initiatives toward having a world-class Civil Service poised at delivering efficient and effective service.

In their Goodwill Messages at the occasion, the Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Dr. Tukur Bello Ingawa and the National Coordinator, SERVICOM, Mrs Nnena Akajimeli, represented, commended the efforts of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and her Team for bringing the long-awaited PMS to fruition and as beneficiaries of the process, they pledged to join hands with the OHCSF for its operationality and sustainability.

The Director and Team Lead, Performance Management, Mrs. Bosede Olaniyi gave a detailed overview of PMS, thereafter, there were avenues for contributions, comments, as well as questions from stakeholders to deepen their understanding on the newly introduced Management tool.

Present at the event were numerous transformative Federal Permanent Secretaries, Federal Civil Service Commission’ Commissioners, Directors from MDAs and CEOs of government Agencies.