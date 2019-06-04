The city of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital – is now bubbling with great excitement and anticipation ahead of the 3rd Gov. Dickson National Wrestling Classics.

The tournament, which will be staged at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Samson Siasia Stadium between 15th and 30th June, will have in attendance around 600 athletes and officials from no fewer than 20 states and 16 wrestling clubs in Nigeria, who have already registered for the competition.

Apart from being crowned National champions, athletes who excel at the 3rd Gov. Dickson Classics will represent Nigeria at the 12th All-Africa Games in Morocco, as well as the 2019 World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan in September.