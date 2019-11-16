Since the release of his inspirational and mind-blowing single, Yes I Can, Iseoluwa Abidemi has been the talk of the town.

Produced by Wole Oni, the new song, according to Abidemi, is a quest to see every child believe in his or her potential by being focused, tenacious and dedicated. “Yes I Can cuts across all age brackets but with utmost focus on youths to believe in themselves and never give up at any point in time. This is a project so dear to my heart and I can’t wait to get positive responses from it,” she said.

Meanwhile, the unveiling of Yes I can NGO and album comes up on Sunday, November 24 at the prestigious Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event will be headlined by Wole Oni, Bee-Jay Sax, Tope Alabi, Tim Godfrey, Laolu Gbenjo, Mercy Chinwo, and Mike Abdul among others.

“The essence of the launch is to influence the world positively, using my music as a major tool, while simultaneously appreciating God’s wonderful work in my life,” she said.