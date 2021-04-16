By Lucy Nnaji

Fast rising comedian, Peter Adeleke is a phenomenal when it comes to delivering rib-cracking jokes.

In this interview, the graduate of Microbiology discusses his growing up, career as well as his travails and triumphs. Here are excerpts:

Tell us briefly about yourself

I am Peter Adeleke popularly called Peter the trailblazer or corporate mad man. I’m a graduate of Microbiology from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife. I’m a phenomenal comedian and skit maker from Oyo State. I’m well known for my funny, relatable and trending skits on Instagram. As a content creator, my skits stem from the happenings in the society and I love to consistently deliver topnotch entertainment.

Who inspired you in taking up comedy as a career?

Despite being a science student, my passion for entertainment started from my childhood days. While I was in college, my school was invited for the Golden Penny Pasta competition in Lagos of which I participated and emerged as the Best Male Actor. This feat inspired me to focus more on entertainment. And also, my passion for comedy grew more at OAU where I met amazing comedians like MC Lively and Woli Arole.

What are you working on presently?

I’ve been working on my skits particularly the Corporate Mad Man series on my Instagram page @Petertrailblazer. It’s so funny seeing a man in suit doing crazy things on the road. The series consist of some street vibes and trending proposal videos, just like the ones I did for Naira Marley and Teni, which they posted last month.

What exactly do you think the government needs to do to make comedy more lucrative and relevant in Nigeria?

In Nigeria, we don’t support entertainment the way we focus on education and academic achievements. I’m happy Alibaba, Ayo Makun, Woli Arole and many other big names in the industry have been able to set a good network to make comedy more lucrative and relevant in Nigeria. So, the government needs to create social structures that will support comedy and entertainment.

What comes to your mind when cracking jokes?

My comedy skits inspire and make people merrier. Basically, I consider three elements when cracking jokes. I call them the FTRs – Funny, Trending and Relatable. These are three factors that I critically look at when creating content. As a content creator, my skits stem from the happenings in the society, and I love to consistently deliver topnotch entertainment.

How about your family, have they been supportive?

African parents think it’s only when you are a lawyer, doctor or engineer that you could be celebrated. No, it doesn’t work like that for everyone. Your talent can find you out. The gift of a man can make way and open doors for him. At first, my dad was like ‘no way, you can’t do comedy’. But today, he is my big fan.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

In the next five years, I would have been much more settled and established. My brand, Trailblazer Production would be well known in Nigeria for delivering topnotch entertainment.

What’s the hardest or most striking thing you have ever done?

It’s the Corporate Mad Man series, which include the Viral Proposal skits. I couldn’t imagine myself proposing randomly to different ladies. But the beauty of it is the funny reactions we get from the audience, and it has been a super amazing experience.

Are you single or in a relationship?

I’m single, and I’m not in a relationship at the moment.

Who is your competition in the industry?

I won’t rather call them competition. But there are people I respect and look up to in the industry. I like the fortitude of Akpororo. I like the mastery of Arole. I applaud the tenacity of MC Lively. I also love the creative ingenuity of Lasisi, Williams Uchemba, Okikidft and Sydneytalker.

What’s your ideal woman?

This question is deep. I like Obloblor. Obloblor is a slang meaning ‘beautiful lady’. All I look for is your ability to support me, believe in me and of course, share the same values with me. My ideal woman is someone who is confident, trustworthy, kind, optimistic and supportive.

Can you date a single mother?

Yes, I can. I always tell people that your background has nothing to do with your back on the ground. Having a bad past doesn’t mean you can’t have a great tomorrow. Don’t look down on people except you like their shoes. So, I believe everyone should be given a clear chance in the field of play. Inasmuch as the key factors for relationship like chemistry, values, and compatibility are checked, we are good to go.

Aside comedy, what else do you do?

Aside comedy, I’m a videographer. I render standard video coverage for events such as weddings, birthdays, and corporate meetings. I learnt these skills when I worked with Mike Bamiloye and Tunde Kelani.

What’s your favourite food?

My favourite food is beans, plantain and bread.

What advice do you have for up and coming comedians?

Be yourself. Be creative and consistent, and don’t ever give up.