By Christy Anyanwu

Kemi Stone is an actress, filmmaker and entrepreneur. Aside her first love: acting, the soft-spoken lady also deals in aphrodisiacs and sex toys.

In this interview, Kemi talks about her career, lifestyle, among others. Please enjoy it.

Tell us how you got into acting and your first day in front of the camera?

I have always had a passion for acting. I went to PEFTI Film School in Lagos. I started going to model casting; a friend I met during the casting invited me for acting auditions. I went for several auditions and got tired at some point. But on this fateful day, I accompanied a big sister that supplied stationeries to Opa Williams. I was sitting innocently at the reception in my koroba hairstyle and he asked how old I was. I told him and he then asked, ‘can you act?’ I said I love to act and he called his secretary to give me a script, which I read. He was wowed, so I got a major role in the soap opera, Living Next To You. I acted alongside Sukanmi Omobolanle, Kiki Omeli etc. However, what amazed me was the amount I was paid. I was paid N250,000. I can’t forget because it’s still the highest paid job in my acting journey. The ones I struggled for their auditions didn’t even pay me that much.

What were you doing before this?

I was just a little girl full of dreams and goals. I was studying for a diploma in law at LASU, Ojo Campus. At the same time I was at LASU, I was also running a course at PEFTI Film Institute and equally doing modelling jobs, as well as beaded jewelries.

How many films have you featured in?

To be honest, I have lost count. But I have produced four movies including Ojo Kan, Ijogbon, Kemi Olode and Kadara Eda, which is new and not yet out.

What is the movie, Kadara Eda all about? And when is it going public?

It’s all about the destiny of mankind, which is in the hands of the Most High. Circumstances and situations that arise in our day-to-day living is a trigger to our paths in life. The movie is going to be released before December.

You are also a rapper, what is the inspiration behind that?

I can’t even sing to save my life. I don’t know where the rapper thing is coming from; I love to sing, but I don’t have the voice.

Many actresses talk about sexual harassment in Nollywood, have you ever encountered such?

I have never experienced sexual harassment in my acting journey.

Okay, what is your experience as a producer?

It has been awesome, and I am always happy when I produce my own movie. I give myself opportunity to get a better role as an actor, then being able to raise funds, getting the appropriate director and cast for the movie, working on post production and also getting money invested back.

Who or what do you consider as the greatest influence in your life?

The word of God guides me in the right path. Toyin Lawani has also been a good influence. I can relate with her, I love her so much. Her energy, talent, consistency is a big influence on me.

What advice do you have for young people who want to go into the movies?

First, have in mind that it is not going to be easy, but it will be worth fighting for. Always follow your dreams and never give up. A lot of people will look down on you, nobody will believe in you; in fact, some people might tell you that you can’t make it. But always believe in yourself and pray to God.

Do you have any regret?

I’m not happy about how Instagram almost ruined my career. Immediately I got signed by the biggest skincare brand, House of Phreeda, I went on set of my new movie, Kadara Eda and I posted some location pictures. Colleagues and fans started congratulating me; and it was exactly that time that Instagram took down my account of 50,000 followers, which I have been building since 2016. I felt very sick because it’s the biggest platform I had for the world to see my craft. I tried several times to open a new account, but Instagram kept taking down my handle.

What could have happened?

Instagram disabled my account and my platform. I think one of my wicked colleagues must have squealed about me to Instagram. Most of them don’t want to see me grow in the industry. Like someone said, maybe there were so many reports about me, that was why Instagram pulled down my account. But God pass them all. Anyway, I am not giving up; I have opened another account in my real name, Rukayat Oluwakemi Olusanya.

What’s the next thing for you now?

It’s my new movie, Kadara Eda, which will be out in November. Also, I am focusing on my store. I just moved to a bigger outlet on Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos. It has been hectic setting up the place because of the situation of Nigerian business. Thank God, I am not only into fashion business, I sell aphrodisiacs as well as sex toys, and that has been very profitable.

How has it been selling sex toys?

It is not easy as a sex toy vendor. People look at you as a devil, forgetting that sex is a basic human need. The annoying part of it is that people send me different kinds of pictures of manhood. Oh my God, this is sad! But that is the price I have to pay for selling sex toys. However, I don’t let all that distract me.

Do you also use sex toys?

Do I use it? Oh yes, I do. I use it. It is not harmful.

