Curvy actress, Omalicha Elom has concluded arrangements to go under the knife. This time around, it’s going to be full-body surgery otherwise known as liposuction and it would take place before the end of September.

In a recent encounter, Inside Nollywood asked Ms Elom if she fancies a liposuction procedure and she responded thus: “Yes. In fact, I’m doing my liposuction this month.”

On how she coped during the COVID-19 lockdown, the thespian revealed that she went into comedy skits to survive. “No jobs and no money were coming in from acting. I just stayed home and chilled because I have a mini bar in my house. To keep body and soul together, I went into comedy skits and writing scripts,” she said.

Elom, however, reiterated that she is open to anything to make money including doing social media skits, adding that she could stay away from sex as long as she is not in a relationship. “Sex is not necessary especially when I’m not in a relationship. However, I’m open to marriage but I would never marry my colleague. I can’t even date them.”