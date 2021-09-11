Beautiful actress, Temidayo Babatunde has vowed never in her life to be a second wife.

The single mother of one revealed to Saturday Sun that though, she is currently in a relationship, she’s not committed to it. Now, she looks forward to meeting and marrying a dark-skinned, average height man.

“I’m in a relationship at the moment but not a committed one. So, until I have a serious man, let me keep my fingers crossed. I want a straightforward man whose words are his bonds, not stingy but romantic. But then, he must be a dark guy, not too tall, not too short but in between. But if he is married and wants me to be his second wife, it is a no, no! I’m not a jealous lover but polygamy is not healthy for anybody,” the actress explained.

Speaking on sexual harassment that seems to have become a norm in the movie industry, the seasoned movie producer asserted that she’s lucky not to have experienced such. “There is no industry without its scandals. Sexual harassment cuts across many industries and organizations. We cannot deny that sex-for-role exists in Nollywood. I have been among the lucky ones because I have not experienced any of such. All thanks to God and my upbringing too,” she said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.