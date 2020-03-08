Today, March 8, is International Women’s Day. A day set aside every year to celebrate women in all walks of life. The celebration takes place in over 100 countries of the world. It was started in 1975 by the United Nations as a focal event to review the past achievements of women; consider the challenges that still remain and identify untapped potentials and opportunities. It is also a clarion call to celebrate all women who have come a long way as pillars in nation building.

In the spirit of the day, women are encouraged to think equal, build smart and push innovative changes to advance the cause of gender parity beneficial to women.

It is, therefore, not in doubt that the perception of the woman as a disadvantaged, deprived, and disempowered entity in the developed, developing and less developed countries has been conquered through little opportunities and personal struggle. Such has been validated in the works of several authors, activists, and international organisations. It has also become a contentious issue over the years that women are in a disadvantaged position as far as equality is concerned; yet going by antecedents in their disadvantaged disposition, they have shown greatness and rare qualities to prove that they were specially created and equipped by God.

In the face of natural challenges, women have forged ahead to break the glass ceiling in academics; oil and gas, maritime, teaching, medical, religion and politics, which used to be exclusively reserved for the men. Women seem to be taking over due to their resilience. The world stood in admiration and watched as Mrs Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf of Liberia broke the jinx, to become the first female African president and subsequently led her country to the Promised Land. Women have held and still holding various high positions in the financial sectors, and global agencies like the World Bank, International Monetary Funds and UNESCO. They have also won laurels in various fields like sports, where Mary Onyali ruled as African track queen; Chioma Ajunwa became the first Nigerian Olympic gold medalist. They have also made their mark in media and entertainment industries. Further proof of the quantum leaps made by women is the fact they are now being ordained as pastors and ministers of the gospel – a development that was unheard of decades ago.

It is a known fact that women have special ability to multi-task and almost effortlessly balance their professional responsibilities and the home front.

Most women have achieved 80 per cent success in both vital areas. A simple adage says, train a girl child and you have trained the world. It is also said that beside every successful man, there is a woman.

As a young lady, I witnessed my aunt, HRH, Ada Chidume-Okoro, give birth at midnight at First Consultant Specialist Hospital, Obalende, Ikoyi, Lagos, under the supervision of Dr Ohiaeri, a consultant gynaecologist. At 6:00a.m, she got up, dressed and headed to write the Part 3 of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) examination (known as diet). None of her male classmates noticed that she had gone through labour and delivered a baby six hours before coming into the examination hall. Well, she sat for the examination, passed and qualified as a chartered accountant.

Former MTN Director, Mrs Amina Oyagbola, once disclosed in an interview how she would leave Satellite Town at 4:00a.m and drive with her son to see his doctor in Ikoyi at 6:00a.m, and then take him to the grandmother in Victoria Island and still get to the office at 7:00a.m, to attend a board meeting as head of the Legal Department of a new generation bank. Mrs Oyagbola said that in car park of the bank, she would apply her bright red lipstick, brush her hair, spray perfume and put on her high-heeled shoes and then walk into the office. None of her male colleagues would imagine what she had passed through emotionally and physically in the preceding three hours before she got to the office. Other married female bankers have also passed through Oyagbola’s experience; yet they smile and move on.

Women like Folorunsho Alakija and Hajia Bola Shagaya have built business empires. Do we talk about countless other successful women engaged in multi-million naira distributive trade or the horde of women who facilitate the distribution of agro-produce, rising up as early as 4:00a.m to head for distant markets? On a typical day in Lagos you see these women in 30-seater Toyota Coaster buses with just the male driver and his assistant. Really, our women deserve to be celebrated. I say kudos to women! How about female dressmakers, manicurists, make-up artists, female mechanics and commuter bus drivers? All these efforts are to sustain the family and be financially independent.

Interestingly, women have shown great commitment to nurturing and helping their children develop good character. They are the first to notice uncanny behaviours of their children and raise their voices, device various methods of correcting bad behaviour of their teenagers. An account was told of a female teacher in one of the unity schools outside Lagos who had four children, three girls and a boy. The boy Alexander ,17, was the last and only son. The girls turned out right, but the boy became a big headache to his parents. He was almost getting out of hand before his mother set out to whip him into line. What did she do? Please read on…

One early morning, his huge fair mother loosened and scattered her hair, dressed in skimpy bum-shorts, spaghetti top, canvass, sunglasses and hug a tote bag. Looking simply like a mother-tout, she knocked on her son’s door; as usual, Alex would not obey his mother’s voice. As she knocked more intensely, he grudgingly opened the door and got a huge surprise that made him scream out: “Mummy what is this? Why are you dressed like this?” In a rage, the mother blurted: “Yes, today is my turn to be mischievous. You and I would walk hand-in-hand round our estate, so neighbours would know there they have a mother and son with mental disorder.” Disturbed that his mother was almost naked, Alex thought about what his friends would say seeing his mother dressed the way she was. That sight and thought became a turning point for the young lad.

It is no news to say many women have stood strongly to support their husbands and build their homes. There are women who are married, but still are ‘single’ in their husbands’ homes because of the amount of bills they pay; yet they hope it shall end in praise. A story was told of a couple that was in a church service, when the pastor made an altar call for widows to receive special prayers and empowerment. The woman stood up, but her husband objected and said: “No, the call is for widows, not for the married.” She replied: “I heard the pastor very well, what is the difference between a widow and myself.” It actually sounds funny, but a true-life story.

Most widows, single or divorced mothers and separated women are ‘unsung heroes’ who weather the storms with their children unlike widowers,

For the strength and special species called woman, that explains why the ‘unsung heroes’ who are widows, single parents, divorced and separated stand to weather the storm with their children unlike widowers who quickly remarry. A certain man lost his wife to liver cirrhosis. Three months after her burial, he moved their five children aged four-12 years to his mother in the village and remarried immediately. He brought his new wife to town and became a fresh husband again while his children languished with an aged uneducated grandmother. Most women would rather hold fort, focus and pass through the burning furnace for the children to become pure gold.

Women go through various challenges, exposed to danger, vulnerable to diseases, experience sexual, emotional, and physical abuses, battle poverty, when the world seems to cave in on them. They simply go on their knees to settle the problem, smile and move on. A true woman is seen and not heard.

Today, as the world celebrates women, I add my voice to salute our courage, patience, intelligence, resilience, focus and the strength of the being called woman God called us to be. Happy International Women’s Day!