From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A youth group that strongly supported the governorship aspiration of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Youths Earnestly Seek Soludo (YESS), has rolled out its drums to celebrate his victory at the November 6 poll.

Convener of the group, Dr Nelson Omenugha, in a congratulatory message to their principal and mentor, said that the youths were happy that Soludo emerged victorious in the election.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Omenugha, who expressed confidence that the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor would not let Ndi Anambra down when he assumes office, said that Anambra youths have resolved to give him every necessary support he needs to succeed.

“Youths Earnestly Seek Soludo (YESS) heartily congratulate her Principal and Mentor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR on his success at the polls and declaration by INEC as the Governor-Elect of Anambra State.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“A journey we painstakingly began two years ago has culminated in a resounding success. We salute the steadfastness of our members and stakeholders; and the tenacity of our principal who, against all odds, kept faith with his divine mandate. Indeed, this is a victory for all.

“As we move close to the inauguration, we are rest assured that the promise of a liveable and prosperous homeland is nigh. We also trust that Soludo will do whatever he says he will do. As partners in this important task of state-building, we would continue to provide support for its actualisation.

“Congratulations Dikeudo Isuofia. May you receive wisdom to bring about the Anambra of our collective dream”, the message read.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .