From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Youths Earnestly Seek Soludo (YESS) has selected 100 persons from across the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra State for enrolment into the Anambra State Health Insurance Scheme.

Convener of YESS, Dr Nelson Omenugha, who disclosed this to Daily Sun in a statement, said that the idea was drawn from the inspiration which came from Prof. Chukwuma Soludo to enable the beneficiaries take care of their medical needs and welfare.

YESS is a youth group drumming support for Soludo who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6 election in the state.

“Youth Earnestly Seek Soludo (YESS) is marking its 2 years anniversary on Sunday, July 18. The journey which started in July, 2019 has recorded modest strides, growing from strength to strength to become a formidable and progressive platform for lovers of Soludo irrespective of socio-political and faith divide.

“Within the years under review, YESS has been able to galvanize like minds, mobilize people of goodwill and sensitize Ndi Anambra and beyond about the personality of Prof. Soludo, a man we absolutely believe will build upon the gains of the past and present governments towards achieving a greater and prosperous homeland.

“As we mark the 2nd anniversary of YESS and in gratitude to God for the success granted to our principal, Professor Soludo, at APGA primary, YESS would be celebrating the resilience and commitment of some of her field marshals these past years.

“YESS would be enrolling 100 persons (drawn from think tank members and spouses, Zonal, LG and institutional coordinators and spouses, media team, woman leader and spouse, selected individuals from special duties department) into Anambra Health Insurance Scheme to take care of their medical needs and welfare.

“The health insurance coverage is for a year and renewable upon expiration. For us, this coverage is critical as we move forward to Nov 6, with so much work expected of us.

“We want to encourage our members to take care of their health and run periodic checks as we continue to intensify efforts for Soludo’s victory at the general election.

“In any case that they needed medical attention, including minor surgery, the YESS health insurance package got them covered. In YESS, we are committed to everyone’s welfare, just like our principal, Prof Soludo. YESS is a family where everyone counts.

“The grand public presentation to Anambra Health Insurance Agency under the leadership of Dr Simeon Onyemaeche will happen on that Sunday, 18th July at Dr Michael and Prof. Kate Omenugha’s compound, Nnobi. The day will be chaired by Dr Amaeche Nwachukwu, CMD Princeton Hospital and Orthopaedic. We would celebrate the success of our principal too on that day”, Omenugha said.

