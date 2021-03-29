From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A 55 year old woman has been reportedly stabbed to death by some yet to be identified assailants in Otukpo Town, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The deceased, identified as Mrs Eunice Omaye Odoba was found dead in her house with a deep cut on her chest on Sunday afternoon.

She was said to be a mother of three and wife of pastor with The Lord’s Chosen Church and currently on faith mission to Equitorial Guinea.

According to her younger brother, Adoba Mac and cousin, Ude Adole who spoke to our correspondent by telephone on Monday, trouble started when members of her church didn’t see her in church on Sunday and decided to pay her a visit after church to find out why she wasn’t in church.

The relatives said when the church members got to her house, they found her in the pool of her blood already stone dead.

The younger brother, Mac told newsmen that he personally dropped her off at her house around 6:30am that fateful day after a family meeting only to hear later in the afternoon that she had died.

“We had a family meeting that Sunday morning. When we finished the family meeting around 6:30 am yesterday (Sunday), she said she was rushing to go to church and I was the one who took her on my motorcycle and dropped her at a junction close to her house and we parted.

“Only for me to receive a call from someone who was working around her house around 3:00 pm (the area is just being developed) that I should rush down to my sister’s house.

“On getting there, I saw some of her church members who I later learnt said that they did not see her in the church which is very unusual and they decided to check her at home.

Mac explained further that by the time he got to the house, he saw his sister lying down in the pool of her blood adding that a closer look showed that she was stabbed at the topmost part of her breast.

Also speaking, the deceased cousin, Adole disclosed that she was the proprietress of Verda International School, Otukpo but was living alone after her husband traveled for the faith mission in Equatorial Guinea in February this year.

Adole who revealed that her children, two boys and a girl live outside Otukpo explained that while the only girl of the woman is a student of School of Nursing, Enugu, one of the male children is a youth Corp member and the other one is a banker in Abuja.

The family sources said her remains have been evacuated and deposited at the morgue in Otukpo by men of Nigerian Police, Otukpo Division.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive the report.