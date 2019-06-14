Damiete Braide

The activities of Persons with Albinism (PWAs) have been brought to the fore with the ongoing exhibition entitled “White Ebony” of ace social activist photographer, documentary artist, Yetunde Ayeni-Babaeko, at Temple Muse, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The 20 works of photography being exhibited capture the complexity of life that Persons with Albinism (PWAs) face daily. The exhibition runs till July 19, in support of the recognition and protection of people with albinism, in commemoration of the International Albinism Awareness Day, celebrated on June 13th every year, with part of the proceeds of the exhibition going to support the foundation.

“White Ebony” challenges preconceived notions on albinism with powerful images, which reflect a Renaissance beauty through sensitive lighting, composition, and layered stylistic interpretations. White Ebony takes the viewer on an emotional journey filled with nuances, as well as controversial in its stark positioning and challenging suggestions. Each work reflects both internal struggles while working through layers of identity and self-actualisation, and points to the urgent need to stop the stigmatisation of persons with albinism.

Ayeni-Babeko, worked closely with members of The Albino Foundation in Lagos, and, after in-depth interviews and insightful group discussions, began interpreting their reality through photographs which explore both the alienation and struggles experienced by persons with albinism, as well as celebrates their lives and achievements.

Said the artist, “As in her previous exhibitions, which have tackled issues such as the challenges survivors of breast cancer face, or photographing dancers performing within slums to highlight the needs of populations living in shantytowns, Ayeni-Babaeko’s amazing artistry is heightened by her commitment to social change and supporting marginalised communities,” said Sandra Mbanefo Obiago, the exhibition curator and expert in development communications, who has worked on three previous shows with the photographer.

“It’s easy to create a striking image of a person with albinism because of how unique they are. But these models were not just put in front of my camera for me to photograph. I was able to really connect with them through long conversations about their daily struggles, sharing with me what their life is like and all this knowledge translated into this new body of work,” explained Ayeni-Babaeko while presenting White Ebony. “My work is not there to make you feel good, its purpose is to trigger you to think and expand your knowledge.”

“I have discovered that many people have actually never engaged with the topic of aibinism. Through my art, I want to discuss the struggle of persons with albinism. I want to encourage the viewer to look deeper. The images with the zipper reminds us that they are Africans to the core, hidden under a skin that simply lacks melanin,” she disclosed

“Working with a sensitive photographer like Yetunde has been a great creative approach to raising awareness about the challenges people with albinism face every day,” commented Jake Epelle, the Founder and President of the Albino Foundation. “Much more needs to be done to advocate for the recognition and respect of the rights and socio-economic inclusion of people living with albinism. The Foundation works with governments and development institutions to improve the health and social wellbeing of PWAs in Nigeria.”

“Hogan Lovells is committed to supporting important social causes. We believe that art is a beautiful way of raising awareness and celebrating diversity and inclusion. An exhibition like ‘White Ebony’ by Yetunde Ayeni-Babaeko is testament to the way art helps to strengthen society,” commented Andrew Skipper, Board Member of the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art in Washington D.C. and Partner & Head of Africa Practice at the international law firm, Hogan Lovells, which sponsored the exhibition.

“Yetunde’s work is a powerful example of art for social change and we are delighted to showcase her work,” said Avinash Wadhwani, CEO of Temple Muse, the design luxury concept store.