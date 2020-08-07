After a scintillating performance at an award show in Awka, Anambra State, fast rising hip hop singer, YGB, has made known his intention to be signed to Blacksheep Entertainment, a record label that is home to music stars.

Blacksheep Entertainment is a brain behind multiple innovative shows that redefined the experience and fun in various southeastern cities, in collaboration with Valentine Ejimbe, a deejay popularly known as ‘Maverick at the turntable’, who invented the now familiar Wet, Wild, Wasted series of late-night party.

The collaboration provided insight into an innovative and revolutionary mindset birthed by persons who masterminded the party series, which in its early days attracted talents like Fireboy and Oxlade before they went ahead to become the superstars that they are today.

It is, therefore, not surprising that YGB, a young talent aiming for the stars is driven by an impassioned thirst to be signed by Blacksheep Entertainment.