From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Ahead of the 2022 Enugu local government polls, Yiaga Africa has engaged political parties in the state to ensure the participation of young men and women in the electoral process.

The programme manager of the group, Ibrahim Farouk, while addressing journalists immediately after a town hall meeting held in Enugu said that the meeting was to create a platform for young candidates and women to engage stakeholders in the electoral process.

He added that Yiaga wanted to create awareness around the local government election, bemoaning the apathy around local government elections.

He expressed happiness over the healthy appetite for young men and women to participate in the forthcoming local government election in Enugu regardless of challenges.

Faruk further commended political party leaders for expressing their commitment to support young people and women with their structure and resources in the election.

“This will provide a platform to engage youths, female candidates and the leadership of political parties as critical actors in enabling more young and competent people to run for political office, create effective campaigns and win the election,” he said.

Earlier, Some leaders of opposition parties in the state during the town hall meeting, alleged that all members of Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, ENSIEC, saddled with the responsibility of conducting the forthcoming local government elections are card-carrying members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The chairman of Providence People’s Congress (PPC), Apostle Newman Chukwuegbo, said the allegation that ENSIEC members are PDP Members is now a secret one, adding they are no longer hiding it.

He pointed out that the allegation has demoralized the electorate and those with the intention to contest for chairmanship and councillorship positions, noting that the situation has led to apathy for the election.

“That is why there is low participation because people are saying why should we go and spend our money when we don’t have chances of winning” he stated.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Green Party of Nigeria, Dr Afam Ani, said the ENSIEC members are cardmembers of the PDP, adding they wanted to frustrate people by demanding charges and tax clearance but were stopped when there were reminded of an existing court judgment.

Ogbonna Festus, the state chairman of Action Alliance said though his party fielded candidates in 8 local governments, they were afraid that members of ENSIEC will not do the right thing because they are PDP members.